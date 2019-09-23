As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $50.02 Million; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Position by $1.69 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 27,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 3,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 31,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 196,607 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 40.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 806,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.04 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 892,742 shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,849 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $48.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,184 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.13% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 982,572 shares. 2,565 were reported by First Manhattan. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 22,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 736 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,760 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.09% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 133,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 39,250 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 2.08 million shares. First Limited Partnership reported 257,001 shares. 5,331 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. Atria Invests Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 4,377 shares.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 23,294 shares to 70,942 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.