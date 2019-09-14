As 58 Com (WUBA) Stock Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding by $25.77 Million; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Value Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lifted Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.55M shares traded or 85.46% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1238.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 21,290 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, up from 1,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.04 million shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC – ITS SUBSIDIARY, IRISH LIFE GROUP LIMITED, HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A STRATEGIC HOLDING IN INVESCO LTD; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cadence Lc accumulated 0.04% or 20,071 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research stated it has 171,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Natixis reported 98,992 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 80,667 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 17,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 99,456 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 27,064 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 89,665 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 31,700 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 1,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Trust Natl Bank owns 1.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 318,692 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by CANION ROD.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,685 shares to 7,820 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 5,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,455 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

