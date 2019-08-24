As 58.Com (WUBA) Stock Price Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Market Value Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51 million, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.47 million shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 225,843 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,432 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

