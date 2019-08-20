As 58.Com (WUBA) Stock Declined, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Trimmed by $373,596 Its Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 13,115 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 58.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 481,568 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 17,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.74. About 439,788 shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares to 118,412 shares, valued at $210.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).