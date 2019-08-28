As 58 Com (WUBA) Shares Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stake by $3.56 Million; Shares Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 323,695 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.18. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,887 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Insur Tx has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barnett And invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 597,997 shares. First Financial In, a Indiana-based fund reported 444 shares. Scott Selber reported 5,530 shares stake. Lau Limited holds 0.7% or 766 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 60,194 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,402 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 6,781 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Company invested 12.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline reported 5,827 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,368 shares. Strategic Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.