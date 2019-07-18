As 58 Com (WUBA) Shares Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Raised Position by $1.32 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Price Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 456,259 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 8.07 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares to 273,788 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va reported 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital has 0.39% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dnb Asset Management As holds 568,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap reported 85,295 shares. Barr E S And has 508,268 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,407 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 65,774 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 59,065 shares. 41,093 are owned by Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation. Benedict Fincl invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct stated it has 55,175 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 9,255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.