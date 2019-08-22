As 58 Com (WUBA) Shares Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Increased Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Mastec (MTZ) Stake

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 483,959 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 2.43 million shares traded or 192.24% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 14,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Glob Lc reported 0.22% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.80 million shares. Pnc Group Inc stated it has 2,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 8,576 shares. 46,757 were reported by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.21% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 181,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).