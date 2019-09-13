As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $14.99 Million; Citigroup Increased Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Put) (VRTX) as Share Value Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.76% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 2.18M shares traded or 165.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (VRTX) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 175,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.17M, up from 109,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 842,353 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Financial has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 5,382 were reported by Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 3,950 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiduciary reported 2,333 shares. Senator Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Indiana-based Spectrum has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bb&T Corporation has 9,511 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 9,290 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 238,963 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 2,800 shares. 40,535 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Vertex (VRTX) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,071 shares to 13,972 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAG) by 129,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).