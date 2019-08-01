As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $35.47 Million; Amphenol (APH) Stock Value Declined While Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Boosted by $38.43 Million Its Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 477,740 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17851.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 408,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 411,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 1.11M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

More important recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Burns J W Company Ny invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cap World Investors accumulated 0.31% or 13.69 million shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 46,291 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 10,516 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs accumulated 4,286 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 527,743 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 132,229 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 166 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 23,042 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 22.45 million shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 66,378 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 18,334 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 443,693 shares.

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.04M shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).