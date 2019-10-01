As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Share Price Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Holding by $1.54 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 22,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 255,097 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00 million, up from 233,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.91M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 978,902 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BOCOM downgrades 58.com; shares -5.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 519,468 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $211.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 478,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anadarko Petroleum Still Has A Debt Issue – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko -2% after Q4 earnings miss; reaffirms 2019 capex program – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental’s Purchase Of Anadarko Isn’t A Permian Oil Purchase – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Think You Missed the Oil Price Rally? These Oil Stocks Haven’t Yet Rebounded – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.