As 58 Com (WUBA) Market Value Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU) as Share Value Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 583,964 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 361,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50M, down from 373,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.56 million shares traded or 85.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 751,217 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 66,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 942,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.