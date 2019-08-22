As 51Job (JOBS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Stake; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Its Stake in Aptargroup (ATR) as Market Valuation Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 24,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 30,504 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp analyzed 489,009 shares as the company's stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.66M, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 24,498 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70,189 shares to 753,652 shares, valued at $88.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) by 814,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.05 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $218.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 866,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).