As 51Job (JOBS) Shares Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted Position; Avenir Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 41,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 112,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 282.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 171,695 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

