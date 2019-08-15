As 51Job (JOBS) Shares Declined, Dsm Capital Partners Has Raised by $586,740 Its Stake; Symons Capital Management Position in Celgene (CELG) Boosted by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 51Job (JOBS) by 722.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 8,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 51Job for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 313,634 shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 37,311 shares to 61,924 shares, valued at $108.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,826 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares to 350,822 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,896 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

