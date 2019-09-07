As 51Job (JOBS) Market Valuation Declined, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Position by $1.12 Million; As Manulife Finl Com (MFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 265,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 280,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 148,804 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 382,923 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 340,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 1.58 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares to 34,196 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,334 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

