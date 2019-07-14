As 3M (MMM) Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut by $523,260 Its Holding; As Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Market Value Rose, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $3.20 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 1.73M shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million on Wednesday, January 30. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,331 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Company holds 5.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,100 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 3,158 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 1.97M shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,067 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 14,111 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Montag A Assoc Inc has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Becker Cap Inc holds 66,941 shares. Oarsman Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Avenue Secs Lc stated it has 2,870 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 988 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Llc has 13,452 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,670 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares to 9,228 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 9,733 shares to 114,896 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oil Gas Expl & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 36.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,570 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 292 shares. Assetmark holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 20,498 shares. 4,131 are owned by Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Company. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 4,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd owns 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 8,667 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mckinley Cap Limited Co Delaware holds 870 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated reported 3,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 406,469 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fmr Lc reported 128,247 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.38 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 8,251 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.