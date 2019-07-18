As 3M (MMM) Valuation Declined, Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $416,691; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.32. About 81,637 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 80,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 2.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Intl (NYSE:ROK) by 4,280 shares to 8,180 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.36 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 33,663 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 64,197 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colony Grp accumulated 5,713 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 3,251 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability invested 2.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.15% or 46,929 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Main Street Research Llc reported 2,050 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cetera Llc owns 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 36,678 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 48,080 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.