As 3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered by $416,691 Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Cut by $952,500 Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Trust reported 3,646 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.58% or 353,591 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.69% or 443,732 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 29,299 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 7,720 shares. 1,872 are held by First Interstate Bancshares. Hyman Charles D reported 4.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest holds 1.57% or 10,912 shares in its portfolio. Boston reported 973,925 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Charter Tru stated it has 10,651 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.38% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 1,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Planning Gru Inc owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 665 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 9,630 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares to 162,381 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares to 33,019 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,460 were reported by Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi. 81,494 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.23% or 91,100 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,846 shares. Legacy Private holds 3,661 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 73,190 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 212,405 shares. Keating Counselors Incorporated holds 2.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,161 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 6.49 million shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,210 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 82,706 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schmidt P J Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cordasco Fin Networks accumulated 160 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.