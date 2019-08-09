As 3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Holding; Seizert Capital Partners Raised Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Holding by $4.07 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $163.59. About 801,112 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 345,521 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 67,812 shares to 385,078 shares, valued at $42.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc Cl A by 20,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,252 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PacWest: 4.69% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co owns 3,163 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 194,251 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd reported 18,201 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.06% or 263,863 shares. Mcmillion Management owns 40,635 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 30 were accumulated by Tradewinds Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 27 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Quantitative Investment Ltd Co reported 14,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 860,347 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.02% or 15,660 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 52,512 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Can ‘Flex and Seal’ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Of Oklahoma reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Financial Services Inc has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 5,191 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 55,133 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,549 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 325,748 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Addenda has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Lc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Run Lc has 1.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,400 shares. 9,959 are owned by Meridian Inv Counsel.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M.