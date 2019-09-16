As 3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Connors Investor Services Decreased Holding; Capital Research Global Investors Increased Holding in Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 520,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.23 million, up from 797,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 338,271 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,151 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 35,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 1.29M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm’s Investigation of Board’s Wrongdoing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 9,009 shares to 91,247 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Il invested in 12,171 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 3,600 are held by Elm Limited Co. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 1.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 726,768 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd holds 1,280 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset holds 63,474 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 9,559 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 39,205 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 808,435 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 26,844 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership holds 1,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42.36 million shares. California-based Beddow Capital Mgmt has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 119,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8.48 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 77 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lifeplan Fincl Group invested in 0% or 40 shares. Allstate reported 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Boston Advisors Ltd Co has 37,258 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 0.03% or 112,232 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 40,167 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Limited Com reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New England Research & Mgmt reported 0.5% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.22 million shares to 61.20M shares, valued at $4.69B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).