As 3M (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Position; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Holding In Coca (KO) Was Lifted

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 151,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 748,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06 million, up from 596,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 5.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 1.41M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,335 shares to 8,080 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC).

