As 3M (MMM) Share Value Declined, Connors Investor Services Decreased Its Position; Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $935,600

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. It is down 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 35,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 41,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.2. About 487,698 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18,550 shares to 118,030 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) by 91,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,833 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.12M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 631 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 24,022 shares. Northstar Gru Inc holds 9,313 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,161 shares. Schulhoff & Company reported 26,284 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman holds 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 99,347 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0.13% or 38,614 shares. 23,034 are held by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il. Bennicas & Assoc has invested 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 3,350 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 6,613 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 11,698 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.25M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 7.45 million shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.37 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 19,240 shares to 173,357 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment stated it has 41,885 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 138,590 shares. Michigan-based Chemical Bancorp has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 988 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 75,620 were accumulated by Madison Investment Inc. Cabot stated it has 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 14,646 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2,762 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,164 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,375 are owned by Thompson Investment Inc. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd invested in 1.15% or 60,418 shares. 41,505 were accumulated by Haverford Trust.