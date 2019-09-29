As 3M (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Decreased by $884,895 Its Stake; Blair William & Company Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has Trimmed by $685,152

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 936 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 18,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, down from 19,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 449,516 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 5,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14,046 shares to 426,477 shares, valued at $76.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 53,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.