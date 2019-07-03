As 3M (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Umb Bank N A Lowered Holding by $1.44 Million; Menta Capital Raised Position in Genesco (GCO) by $310,500

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,067 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,038 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 7,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 147,063 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11,150 shares to 7,144 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 38,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 69,723 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 2,633 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 57,350 shares. The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Swiss Financial Bank reported 36,800 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,001 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 66,463 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 19,966 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 130 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 2.06M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 31,746 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 19,741 shares. Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 0.1% or 241,653 shares. State Street accumulated 656,325 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 500 shares were sold by MASON KATHLEEN, worth $24,000. $247,500 worth of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was sold by DICKENS MARTY G on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lids Sale Will Boost EPS, But Genesco Looks Fairly Priced – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams-Sonoma, Genesco, and AngloGold Ashanti Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genesco Names Mel Tucker As New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nashville public company explores sale of struggling division – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: February 14, 2018.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.01M shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 18,907 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 14,646 are owned by Granite Prtn Limited Co. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 110,023 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,375 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,555 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc reported 2,106 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, New York-based fund reported 58,200 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt has 95,080 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Sarasin Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 571,515 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment reported 3,083 shares stake. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.21% or 4,073 shares in its portfolio. 12,551 are held by Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. M Kraus & Company holds 0.42% or 3,451 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Llc reported 10,210 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has DOW Stock Reached an Attractive Entry Point? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.