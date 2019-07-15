As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Heronetta Management LP Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $344,000; Share Value Declined

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 1.27 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 41,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.34. About 1.49M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. 3,123 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment invested in 127,093 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brouwer And Janachowski Lc holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,092 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 56,333 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 5,741 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 20,032 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2,846 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated reported 24,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stillwater Mngmt Limited invested in 2.25% or 26,490 shares. 313,523 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital L L C. Roffman Miller Associates Pa stated it has 119,307 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 5,552 shares. Freestone Capital stated it has 2,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.12 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.