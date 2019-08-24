As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Jensen Investment Management Raised Holding; Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $88.13 Million; Valuation Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 318,874 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 20,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 3,933 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Victory Cap Management stated it has 3,486 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 70,503 shares. The New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Service has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 18,400 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 9,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 2,042 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru invested in 20,098 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 19,813 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware invested in 2,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0.08% or 10.29M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares to 18,522 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

