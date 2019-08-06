As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Holding; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Cim Decreased Its Stake by $459,370

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $786.42. About 295,021 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 62,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,952 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 64,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $163.89. About 2.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack had sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 63.42 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 23,698 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer reported 476 shares. 175 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gp. Jennison Associates Llc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Motco has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 108,239 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 526 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,840 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 81,552 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Lc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 21,500 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.82 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 49,324 shares to 92,682 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 25,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 313,523 shares. Punch & Assocs Invest accumulated 0.31% or 17,482 shares. Indiana & Investment Mngmt reported 2,458 shares. Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny holds 26,268 shares. American Century holds 354,690 shares. Farmers Trust owns 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,721 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 82,520 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 2.4% or 41,224 shares. Holderness Invests invested in 4,558 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Company holds 0.73% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,747 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability owns 3,105 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,649 shares.