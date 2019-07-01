As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Cut by $828,000 Its Position; Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Has Raised by Harvey Capital Management Inc

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 970,564 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hrt holds 5,521 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 2,269 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability has invested 1.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citizens & Northern accumulated 2,884 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has 29 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt reported 46,398 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge holds 1.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 50,014 shares. Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability Co reported 103,494 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or holds 0.27% or 3,058 shares. Frontier Mngmt holds 2,192 shares. Woodstock reported 47,354 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability holds 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,365 shares. Voya Invest Lc accumulated 250,398 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.36 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. $1.84M worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).