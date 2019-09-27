As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Position; Meredith Com (MDP) Holding Maintained by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 15,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,446 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 21,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 20,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 347,974 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Milestone Gru Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 1,255 shares. Autus Asset Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chemung Canal Trust holds 7,967 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citigroup reported 0.06% stake. Guyasuta holds 0.13% or 7,196 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 12,236 shares. Transamerica accumulated 793 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 56,000 shares stake. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,864 shares. 23,729 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Pinebridge Invs LP has 88,182 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,291 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,609 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 388,413 shares to 483,411 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 110,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. Tallett Elizabeth E also bought $46,812 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on Friday, September 13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15,180 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $116.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

