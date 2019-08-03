As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $438,840; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $814,800

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G.. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.