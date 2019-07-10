As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Increased Position; Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $12.50 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 769,359 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 34,142 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 250,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 115,447 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 892 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 135,962 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested in 405,905 shares or 0% of the stock. 468,980 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 40,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 36.26M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.03 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,835 shares to 12,840 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,320 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,516 shares. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.06% or 3,695 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com stated it has 4,408 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,659 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regent Invest stated it has 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,603 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Town Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers owns 1.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,790 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd invested in 5,700 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited invested in 525 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 250,398 shares. Conning invested in 1.23% or 189,025 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

