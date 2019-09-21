As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake by $955,306; Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.19 Million

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 5,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 582,315 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.94 million, down from 587,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14 million shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares to 16,243 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Communication Services (VOX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.