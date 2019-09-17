As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Veracyte (VCYT) Market Value Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Increased Its Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 207.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 251,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 373,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, up from 121,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 488,334 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 2.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 1.12% or 16,952 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 297,230 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 47,672 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 738,966 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Company has invested 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 0.91% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 59,650 shares. 17,889 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 319,350 shares. Twin Tree Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 33,548 shares. West Coast Limited Liability holds 19,352 shares. 8,597 were reported by Cleararc Cap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 22,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 137,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 260,230 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 49 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 54,413 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 2.30 million were accumulated by Vanguard Inc. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 0.04% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 24,015 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 287,157 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 399,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 263,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,757 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 28,315 shares in its portfolio.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spn Adr by 13,643 shares to 15,017 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 47,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,286 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.