As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Opus Investment Management Lowered Holding by $828,000; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Its Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 269.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 256,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,710 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 95,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.26M shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Slowdown In China & Weak Auto Demand To Weigh On 3M’s Q2 Earnings – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

