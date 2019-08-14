As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Its Position by $662,400; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Value Declined While Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 4.14 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 3.50 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.