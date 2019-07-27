As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Garrison Financial Decreased Its Stake by $622,449; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Valuation Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 713,487 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Orrstown Fincl accumulated 0.38% or 1,302 shares. Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Commerce Ma has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shufro Rose And Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,614 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 89,334 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,586 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested 0.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 988 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 493 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornerstone Cap owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,845 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) by 19,741 shares to 28,877 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Llc has 2,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. At National Bank accumulated 20,030 shares. First Natl Trust Com has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Headinvest Ltd Llc has 29,960 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Company Inc holds 115,397 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation holds 82,084 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Inv owns 124,258 shares. St Johns Inv Management Comm Limited Co reported 28,193 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 125,316 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has invested 1.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Qs Invsts Llc has 811,023 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 1.3% or 69,566 shares. Birinyi Associates stated it has 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nexus Investment Mgmt accumulated 4.2% or 668,925 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 13,480 shares to 121,735 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).