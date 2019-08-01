As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed by $438,840 Its Holding; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Lifted Its Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 353,112 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients with Hypercholesterolemia; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Met Primary Endpoint of Safety, Tolerability in Largest, Longest Duration Study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,025 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 3,695 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 117,362 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Company owns 1,218 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,353 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 1,277 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co reported 1.64M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,782 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northern Tru reported 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 2.69M shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa accumulated 2.82% or 119,307 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,220 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com invested in 5,521 shares or 0.18% of the stock. M&R Cap Incorporated invested in 3,859 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,770 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Lc. Citadel Advsrs holds 99,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 11,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.15M shares. Bamco Inc holds 0.03% or 183,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,125 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 3,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 248,173 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 465,133 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 21,593 shares. 465,557 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Raymond James Financial Service has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

