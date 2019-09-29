As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Trimmed Position; Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Its Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $1.19 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,812 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 91,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 1,595 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Skylands Ltd Llc accumulated 1,090 shares. Lathrop Investment Management holds 1,345 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 448 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 16,825 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 33,548 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,987 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests holds 1.44% or 138,592 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Limited has invested 1.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 118,022 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,841 shares. 21,875 were reported by Dean Invest Limited Liability. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 45,030 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability reported 20,952 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Shareholders to Investigation of 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 15,311 shares to 19,262 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 8,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 62,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 129,366 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 48,184 shares. Amer Century owns 978,004 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 2,298 were accumulated by Next Financial Grp Inc. Bokf Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alps Incorporated has 1,874 shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 75,553 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.07% or 1,244 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 6,342 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 10 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 52 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.98M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “ESG Stocks: Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority for (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Finding Resistance In Nike, Cintas After Q1 Beats – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Eco-friendly Apparel and Textile Companies In Focus as Industry moves towards Sustainable Practices; (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.