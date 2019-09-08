As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding; Snow Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Owens (OI) by $4.43 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 246,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 1.59 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 16,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 460,163 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61M, up from 443,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.91 million for 4.03 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 was made by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.

