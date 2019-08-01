As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Holding; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 2.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 115,781 shares traded or 30.93% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Fund (KF) by 21,397 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $56.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,919 shares, and cut its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of stock. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.