As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Welch Group Increased Its Position by $816,201; As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stock Rose, Holder Calamos Advisors Raised Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 373.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 45,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 12,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 500,863 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,037 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 121,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

