As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Welch Group Boosted Stake by $816,201; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake by $356,063 as Stock Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,037 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 121,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 1.82 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.5. About 619,536 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares to 421,982 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock or 13,290 shares. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,185 shares to 149,621 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,294 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).