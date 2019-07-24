As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Garrison Financial Has Decreased Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $280.13. About 2.25 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $179.49. About 3.23M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.48 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 1,574 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,850 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 205 shares. Bamco Ny reported 119,626 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 39,399 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.03 million shares. Echo Street Cap Management Lc reported 150,095 shares. Central Asset Invests Mngmt Holdg (Hk) owns 2,560 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested in 4.06% or 48,302 shares. Barbara Oil Communication stated it has 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). North Dakota-based Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland reported 900 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 53,290 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.07 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,047 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares to 80,667 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) by 19,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt invested in 56,860 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 44,949 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Central Financial Bank And Tru Co has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 500 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 651,988 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.38% stake. 557,338 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research. Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 0.3% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 6,700 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.05% or 9,036 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.02% or 137 shares. Btim holds 1.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 478,563 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment has 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,579 shares. Stephens Ar holds 64,197 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Com Oh reported 7,622 shares.