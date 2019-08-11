As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Advisor Partners Has Upped Its Position by $345,069; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 billion, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 23,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 420 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated owns 25,466 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 14,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 50,032 shares. Citigroup invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 76,547 shares. Verity Verity Limited Co invested in 1.03% or 21,685 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 1,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Camarda Fin Advisors Llc has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 817 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 708 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keystone Planning Inc owns 1,673 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv owns 9,085 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares to 4,622 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,447 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,708 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $7.89 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,296 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).