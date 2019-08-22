As 3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased by $662,400 Its Position; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Valuation Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 22,292 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.43. About 583,607 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street Corporation holds 174,474 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 498 shares. 11,570 are owned by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,654 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Copeland Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.05% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 4,342 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 13,846 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Weybosset Research Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.01% or 117,681 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,678 shares.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Top shareholder won’t back Bayer management in AGM vote: sources – Reuters” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechnipFMC plc Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 May 2019 Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement – Business Wire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,753 are owned by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Violich Capital Mngmt has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,736 shares. 108,667 were reported by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Stewart Patten Limited Liability has invested 4.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,850 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 14,593 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cohen Lawrence B reported 10,776 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 465,425 shares. Private Na reported 16,312 shares stake. Bangor Comml Bank has 1,836 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 0.83% stake. Us Bank & Trust De holds 4.67 million shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.58 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

