As 3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $9.02 Million as Share Price Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 705,577 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 109,370 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Co reported 13,532 shares. California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 20,249 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.06% or 30,923 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 479,313 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 192,600 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 6,539 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 57,964 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.14% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,000 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $324.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.