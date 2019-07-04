As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered Its Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Somerset Group Has Lowered Its Position

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cabot reported 1,350 shares stake. 8,285 were reported by Savings Bank Of The West. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 1,065 shares. First Trust Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howard Mgmt has 6,112 shares. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 40,610 shares. 888,940 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 144,077 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Investors reported 335,600 shares stake. Pinnacle Partners reported 0.13% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc owns 2,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 5,040 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,055 shares. Country Club Com Na has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,250 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was sold by Keel Paul A. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,813 shares. 8,405 are held by Acg Wealth. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton And Ma reported 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W And Co New York reported 3.65% stake. Comgest Global Sas has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio owns 302,692 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,471 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 4,765 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 31,653 shares in its portfolio.