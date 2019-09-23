As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased by $402,917 Its Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.90 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $292.42. About 305,468 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,785 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 4,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 699,314 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 738,966 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 70,726 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 85,013 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc holds 553,384 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 82,208 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 4,786 shares. Argent has invested 1.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 130,600 shares. 11,456 were accumulated by Marietta Prns Limited Liability Com. Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,488 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc reported 16,774 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,558 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (IEMG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 102,000 shares to 264,381 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.