As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Stock Value Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 437,986 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Lc owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,549 shares. 48,207 were accumulated by Cohen. Lynch & Assocs In has invested 0.97% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 15,601 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Ltd has 8,733 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dsc Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,218 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 6,015 shares. Schmidt P J owns 5,242 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 1,842 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.06% or 1,180 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 147,473 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares to 362,075 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

