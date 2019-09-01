As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Focused Investors Lowered by $2.28 Million Its Stake; Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Mbia (MBI) Position as Share Value Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 491,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 583,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 665,937 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 335,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.73M, down from 346,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MBIA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 892,287 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 6,930 shares. Prudential invested in 12,690 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Aperio Grp Inc Limited invested in 0% or 23,105 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Sand Hill Global Advsr Llc holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny accumulated 20,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 12,533 shares. Valueworks Ltd Co stated it has 4.72% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). National Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 267,933 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 58,337 shares. London Of Virginia reported 3.88 million shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 4,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,012 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,643 shares stake. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Trust has 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stillwater Ltd Liability accumulated 26,490 shares. Headinvest Lc invested in 2.4% or 41,224 shares. North American Corporation owns 86,108 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4.27 million shares. Invest House Llc stated it has 0.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 10,178 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 21,000 shares. Ssi Inv Management owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,344 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 3,597 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 56,400 are held by Robecosam Ag. The Connecticut-based Pettee Incorporated has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).